Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.90

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 5520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.