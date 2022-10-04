EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 10.7% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. 45,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,295,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 58.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

