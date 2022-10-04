EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

