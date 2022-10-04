Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:EFX traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

