Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $558.63 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

