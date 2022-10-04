EULAV Asset Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,011 shares of company stock valued at $579,337 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

