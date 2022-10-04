EULAV Asset Management Has $3.16 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 770.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,103 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,586,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

