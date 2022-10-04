EULAV Asset Management Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.