EULAV Asset Management Sells 14,019 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

LCII opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

