EULAV Asset Management Sells 8,900 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,019,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

DY opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,423 shares of company stock worth $9,975,958 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.