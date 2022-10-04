Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE:EB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 35,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.49. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

