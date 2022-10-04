EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $28,162.64

EventChain (EVC) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $28,162.64 and approximately $11,499.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

