Evercore ISI Cuts Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target to $4.50

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $271.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile



Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

