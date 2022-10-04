Evercore ISI Trims CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price to $95.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

