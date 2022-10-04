EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,794,917 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

