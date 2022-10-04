Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,423,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,566,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 208,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,885. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

