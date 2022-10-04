Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 69,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

