Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. 49,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,181. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

