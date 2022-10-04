F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get F5 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Trading Up 2.3 %

F5 stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $141.91 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.