FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Shares of FDS opened at $408.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.63 and a 200 day moving average of $408.91. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

