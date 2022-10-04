Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $546.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.