Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

