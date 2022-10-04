Fanspel (FAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,230.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,778.50 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.57 or 1.00003853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051856 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Fanspel Coin Profile

Fanspel is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers. The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols. Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform. This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

