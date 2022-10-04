Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,255,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168,913 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $80,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

