FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,088,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

