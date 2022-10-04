FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,088,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 665.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
About FIBRA Prologis
