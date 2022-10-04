Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

