Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 214,906 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 35,230.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,906 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

