Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 1,114 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

