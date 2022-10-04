Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 50,290 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 687.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $428,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,217 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $62.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

