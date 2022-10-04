Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

