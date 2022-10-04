Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

