Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

