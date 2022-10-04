Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMXF. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.