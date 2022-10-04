Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $100,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

