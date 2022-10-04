Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $100,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.