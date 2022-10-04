Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 371.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

