Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 371.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

