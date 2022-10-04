Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

