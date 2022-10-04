Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

