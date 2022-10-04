Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

