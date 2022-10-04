Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 45,959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

