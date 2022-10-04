Financial Connections Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

