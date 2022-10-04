Fiona Murdoch Buys 30,000 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Murdoch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$20,550.00 ($14,370.63).

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ramelius Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ramelius Resources’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

