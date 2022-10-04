First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.