First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,635 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.
