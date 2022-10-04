First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

