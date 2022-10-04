First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,935. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 555.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

