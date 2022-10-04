First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $18.36 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

