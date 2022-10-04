First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 12,727 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

