First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,932 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.