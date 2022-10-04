First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

